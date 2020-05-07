PIB

Pibble is a coin used as a key currency on the P2E (Play to Earn) game platform "Play Meta," which was launched earlier this year. As various game companies, including Pibble's own P2E Game Bomul-planet, are scheduled to be operated in PlayMeta in the future, PIBLE's demand is expected to grow rapidly. In February, Pibble also signed a business agreement with Netmarble, one of the largest game companies in Korea, in areas such as blockchain, defi, and NFT.

Nome da criptoPIB

ClassificaçãoNo.1026

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.00%

Fornecimento circulante24,150,500,892.670006

Fornecimento máximo30,000,000,000

Fornecimento total29,696,500,892.670006

Taxa circulante0.805%

Data de emissão--

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico292.4109226098197,2021-11-29

Menor preço0.000056931377751,2020-05-07

Blockchain públicaKLAY

