Particle Network is the Layer 1 that powers chain abstraction, seamlessly unifying users and liquidity across Web3. At its core are Universal Accounts, which provide users with a single account and unified balance across all chains. These accounts are coordinated and secured by Particle Chain, Particle Network’s L1 blockchain, ensuring a frictionless experience across the entire Web3 ecosystem. As the L1 unifying all chains, Particle enables billions of users to seamlessly onboard and interact with dApps across every chain, serving as the foundation for mass adoption and playing an indispensable role in unifying the Open Web. As Web3’s largest chain abstraction infrastructure, Particle Network’s Universal Accounts solve the fragmentation of users, data, and liquidity, creating a truly seamless cross-chain experience.

Nome da criptoPARTI

ClassificaçãoNo.607

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)9.42%

Fornecimento circulante233,000,000

Fornecimento máximo1,000,000,000

Fornecimento total1,000,000,000

Taxa circulante0.233%

Data de emissão--

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico0.428008274672332,2025-03-25

Menor preço0.14025354993418265,2025-04-19

Blockchain públicaBSC

PARTI/USDC
Particle Network
----
--
Máx 24h
--
Mín 24h
--
Volume em 24h (PARTI)
--
Montante em 24h (USDC)
--
