OrtJob is a new blockchain platform powered by DeFi and self governing DAO created to actualize these two dreams as it delivers freelance jobs based on a secure, decentralized technology. Freelancers will have a vast variety of job options as well as payment methods to choose from. It allows users transparency as they can look at detailed reviews and descriptions of the employer and freelancer. The greatest benefit of this platform has to be that there is NO COMMISSION, meaning users will not be skimped out of any hard worked money.

Nome da criptoORT

ClassificaçãoNo.1492

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.07%

Fornecimento circulante816,719,844.8

Fornecimento máximo900,000,000

Fornecimento total900,000,000

Taxa circulante0.9074%

Data de emissão--

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico0.07457966384866581,2022-04-01

Menor preço0.001356615264875941,2022-08-24

Blockchain públicaBSC

