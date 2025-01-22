ORDER

Orderly Network is an Omnichain orderbook and clearinghouse shared between different blockchains. Orderly offers spot and perpetual futures orderbooks across Arbitrum, Optimism, Polygon, Base and Near, while expanding to other blockchains. We operate as an infrastructure provider, onboarding brokers via our SDK. The brokers onboard different categories of traders - retail, professional and institutional. This is analogous to a decentralized CME, eventually with hundreds of brokers on top. The Orderly Chain, powered by OP stack and Celestia DA, is the clearinghouse that settles all trades across 20+ brokers on top of Orderly.

Nome da criptoORDER

ClassificaçãoNo.834

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)6.91%

Fornecimento circulante252,127,507.64

Fornecimento máximo1,000,000,000

Fornecimento total1,000,000,000

Taxa circulante0.2521%

Data de emissão--

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico0.3760795578853937,2025-01-22

Menor preço0.06581957903741469,2025-06-22

Blockchain públicaETH

