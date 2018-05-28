NKN

NKN is the new kind of P2P network connectivity protocol & ecosystem powered by a novel public blockchain. NKN uses economic incentives to motivate Internet users to share network connection and utilize unused bandwidth to provide a decentralized data transmission network that can be used to build applications that requires real time data transmission, message delivery, content distribution, etc. NKN's open, efficient, and robust network infrastructure enables application developers to build the decentralized Internet so everyone can enjoy secure, low cost, and universally accessible connectivity. The main use cases for NKN are networking focused applications. For example: nCDN (new kind of Content Delivery Network) for faster video streaming; PubSub for chat/IM, IoT data streaming and control, real-time price info.

Nome da criptoNKN

ClassificaçãoNo.812

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)1.01%

Fornecimento circulante790,102,709.4267862

Fornecimento máximo1,000,000,000

Fornecimento total790,102,709.4267862

Taxa circulante0.7901%

Data de emissão2018-05-28 00:00:00

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez0.0024 USDT

Máximo histórico1.48332395,2021-04-09

Menor preço0.00641054097117,2020-03-13

Blockchain públicaETH

