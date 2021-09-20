MMUI

MetaMUI is a decentralized, identity-based meta-blockchain designed to transform the global financial infrastructure by replacing the traditional credit-based economy with a sustainable, crowd-investment model. It uniquely solves the digital currency trilemma—privacy, identity, and programmability—by enabling privacy-preserving, regulation-compliant digital currencies without relying on blockchain consensus or central servers. Targeting leadership in the no-code Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) market, MetaMUI offers an all-in-one platform integrating identity and token blockchains, streamlining dApp development and surpassing competitors like Avacloud, Ripple, and Ethereum. Its sustainable token economy is fueled by service fees for governance, identity registration, asset tokenization, and more, ensuring long-term value growth. With advanced features like peer-to-peer offline payments, secure asset verification, and decentralized identity services, MetaMUI is positioned to lead in digital finance, CBDCs, and blockchain innovation.

Nome da criptoMMUI

ClassificaçãoNo.651

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.14%

Fornecimento circulante476,246,491

Fornecimento máximo800,000,000

Fornecimento total800,000,000

Taxa circulante0.5953%

Data de emissão--

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico0.96302911550904,2021-09-20

Menor preço0.02990363044572816,2024-11-24

Blockchain públicaMMUI

ApresentaçãoMetaMUI is a decentralized, identity-based meta-blockchain designed to transform the global financial infrastructure by replacing the traditional credit-based economy with a sustainable, crowd-investment model. It uniquely solves the digital currency trilemma—privacy, identity, and programmability—by enabling privacy-preserving, regulation-compliant digital currencies without relying on blockchain consensus or central servers. Targeting leadership in the no-code Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) market, MetaMUI offers an all-in-one platform integrating identity and token blockchains, streamlining dApp development and surpassing competitors like Avacloud, Ripple, and Ethereum. Its sustainable token economy is fueled by service fees for governance, identity registration, asset tokenization, and more, ensuring long-term value growth. With advanced features like peer-to-peer offline payments, secure asset verification, and decentralized identity services, MetaMUI is positioned to lead in digital finance, CBDCs, and blockchain innovation.

Setor

Midias sociais

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceIsenção de responsabilidade: Os dados fornecidos por cmc e não devem ser considerados como conselhos de investimento.