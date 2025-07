MANC

Mancium is a token that allows you to participate actively in the MANC ecosystem, which is growing very effectively and successfully at a great rate. Mancium will be used in in-app game purchases, and will have a number of further benefits for its holders. It will be the only token that will allow the purchase of many items and features in MANC’s applications. Those users who hold their Manciums during particular scheduled periods will be provided with even further advantages such as stake interests and bonuses. Another benefit Mancium holders are provided with is the opportunity to join MANC Academy. Besides MANC Academy candidates, Manciums will be used by those users interested in metaverse. Meta versions of MANC games applications will be available only to Mancium holders and holders of Mancium-related NFTs.

Nome da criptoMANC

ClassificaçãoNo.1983

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.00%

Fornecimento circulante10,000,000

Fornecimento máximo100,000,000

Fornecimento total100,000,000

Taxa circulante0.1%

Data de emissão--

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico8.647274376635101,2024-11-10

Menor preço0.10163831431556147,2025-07-04

Blockchain públicaETH

Setor

