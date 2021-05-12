LAT

PlatON, initiated and driven by the LatticeX Foundation, is a next-generation Internet infrastructure protocol based on the fundamental properties of blockchain and supported by the privacy-preserving computation network, with “computing interoperability” as its core feature. By building a computing system assembled by Verifiable Computing, Secure Multi-Party Computing, Zero-Knowledge Proof, Homomorphic Encryption and other cryptographic algorithms and blockchain technology, PlatON provides a public infrastructure in open source architecture for global artificial intelligence, distributed application developers, data providers and various organizations, communities and individuals with computing needs.

Nome da criptoLAT

ClassificaçãoNo.821

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.07%

Fornecimento circulante6,640,093,349.841019

Fornecimento máximo0

Fornecimento total10,250,000,000

Taxa circulante%

Data de emissão2021-05-12 00:00:00

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico0.89407158,2021-05-12

Menor preço0.000119769693151375,2024-09-29

Blockchain públicaLAT

Setor

Midias sociais

