LAT

PlatON, initiated and driven by the LatticeX Foundation, is a next-generation Internet infrastructure protocol based on the fundamental properties of blockchain and supported by the privacy-preserving computation network, with “computing interoperability” as its core feature. By building a computing system assembled by Verifiable Computing, Secure Multi-Party Computing, Zero-Knowledge Proof, Homomorphic Encryption and other cryptographic algorithms and blockchain technology, PlatON provides a public infrastructure in open source architecture for global artificial intelligence, distributed application developers, data providers and various organizations, communities and individuals with computing needs.

Nome da criptoLAT

ClassificaçãoNo.821

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.07%

Fornecimento circulante6,640,093,349.841019

Fornecimento máximo0

Fornecimento total10,250,000,000

Taxa circulante%

Data de emissão2021-05-12 00:00:00

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico0.89407158,2021-05-12

Menor preço0.000119769693151375,2024-09-29

Blockchain públicaLAT

ApresentaçãoPlatON, initiated and driven by the LatticeX Foundation, is a next-generation Internet infrastructure protocol based on the fundamental properties of blockchain and supported by the privacy-preserving computation network, with “computing interoperability” as its core feature. By building a computing system assembled by Verifiable Computing, Secure Multi-Party Computing, Zero-Knowledge Proof, Homomorphic Encryption and other cryptographic algorithms and blockchain technology, PlatON provides a public infrastructure in open source architecture for global artificial intelligence, distributed application developers, data providers and various organizations, communities and individuals with computing needs.

Setor

Midias sociais

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceIsenção de responsabilidade: Os dados fornecidos por cmc e não devem ser considerados como conselhos de investimento.

A MEXC é o jeito mais fácil de investir em cripto. Explore a principal exchange de criptomoedas do mundo para comprar, negociar e ganhar com cripto. Negocie Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH e mais de 3,000 altcoins.
Pesquisar
Favoritos
LAT/USDT
PlatON
----
--
Máx 24h
--
Mín 24h
--
Volume em 24h (LAT)
--
Montante em 24h (USDT)
--
Gráfico
Informações
Livro de ordens
Negociações no mercado
Livro de ordens
Negociações no mercado
Livro de ordens
Negociações no mercado
Negociações no mercado
Spot
Ordens em aberto（0）
Histórico de ordens
Histórico de negociações
Posições em aberto (0)
A MEXC é o jeito mais fácil de investir em cripto. Explore a principal exchange de criptomoedas do mundo para comprar, negociar e ganhar com cripto. Negocie Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH e mais de 3,000 altcoins.
LAT/USDT
PlatON
--
--‎--
Máx 24h
--
Mín 24h
--
Volume em 24h (LAT)
--
Montante em 24h (USDT)
--
Gráfico
Livro de ordens
Negociações no mercado
Informações
Ordens em aberto（0）
Histórico de ordens
Histórico de negociações
Posições em aberto (0)
network_iconRede anormal
Serviço de Atendimento Online
Loading...