IP

Story Network is a purpose-built layer 1 blockchain achieving the best of EVM and Cosmos SDK. It is 100% EVM-compatible alongside deep execution layer optimizations. This supports graph data structures, purpose-built for handling complex data structures like IP quickly and cost-efficiently. It does this by: using precompiled primitives to traverse complex data structures like IP graphs within seconds at marginal costs a high throughput consensus layer based to ensure fast finality and cheap transactions. Story’s "Proof-of-Creativity" Protocol is a smart contract protocol natively deployed on Story Network and allows any creator to onramp IP to Story. Creators can register their IP as “IP Assets” on the protocol. IP Assets (IPA) are the foundational programmable IP metadata on the protocol.

Nome da criptoIP

ClassificaçãoNo.71

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share0.0003%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)17.02%

Fornecimento circulante294,143,326

Fornecimento máximo∞

Fornecimento total1,009,382,909

Taxa circulante%

Data de emissão--

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico7.326959735295318,2025-02-26

Menor preço1,2025-02-13

Blockchain públicaSTORY

Setor

Midias sociais

