IoTeX began the journey in 2017 to build the Internet of Trusted Things, where all physical and virtual “things” — humans, machines, businesses, and dApps — can efficiently exchange information and value at the global scale. Backed by a global team of research scientists and top engineers, IoTeX combines auto-scalable blockchain, trusted hardware and edge computing to realize the full potential of IoT. Some of the key innovations of IoTeX Network are: blockchain-in-blockchain architecture for heterogeneous computing, fast and robust Roll-DPoS consensus and lightweight privacy-preserving computation.

Nome da criptoIOTX

ClassificaçãoNo.194

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.12%

Fornecimento circulante9,441,368,979

Fornecimento máximo10,000,000,000

Fornecimento total9,441,368,983

Taxa circulante0.9441%

Data de emissão2018-05-21 00:00:00

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez0.007 USDT

Máximo histórico0.2610923318933593,2021-11-13

Menor preço0.00123909173461,2020-03-13

Blockchain públicaIOTX

