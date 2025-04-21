EPT
Balance is a next-gen AI+Web3 protocol and framework for social and gaming, seamlessly integrating AI technology, blockchain technology, and decentralized applications. By combining AI Agents (intelligent, adaptive digital companions) with Key Nodes, which govern and secure the network, Balance enables a highly interactive, decentralized ecosystem for entertainment, productivity, and beyond.
Nome da criptoEPT
ClassificaçãoNo.1048
Capitalização de mercado$0.00
Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00
Market share%
Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.22%
Fornecimento circulante2,568,454,545
Fornecimento máximo10,000,000,000
Fornecimento total9,999,999,990
Taxa circulante0.2568%
Data de emissão--
O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--
Máximo histórico0.061734272639565727,2025-04-21
Menor preço0.004044408900482886,2025-06-27
Blockchain públicaETH
ApresentaçãoBalance is a next-gen AI+Web3 protocol and framework for social and gaming, seamlessly integrating AI technology, blockchain technology, and decentralized applications. By combining AI Agents (intelligent, adaptive digital companions) with Key Nodes, which govern and secure the network, Balance enables a highly interactive, decentralized ecosystem for entertainment, productivity, and beyond.
Setor
Midias sociais
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceIsenção de responsabilidade: Os dados fornecidos por cmc e não devem ser considerados como conselhos de investimento.