ELF

aelf, an AI-enhanced Layer 1 blockchain network, leverages the robust C# programming language for efficiency and scalability across its sophisticated multi-layered architecture. Founded in 2017 with its global hub in Singapore, aelf is a pioneer in the industry, leading Asia in evolving blockchain with state-of-the-art AI integration and modular Layer 2 ZK Rollup technology, ensuring an efficient, low-cost, and highly secure platform that is both developer and end-user friendly. Aligned with its progressive vision, aelf is committed to fostering innovation within its ecosystem and advancing Web3 and AI technology adoption.

Nome da criptoELF

ClassificaçãoNo.261

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.62%

Fornecimento circulante765,545,486.8897914

Fornecimento máximo0

Fornecimento total996,446,544.0431013

Taxa circulante%

Data de emissão2017-12-21 00:00:00

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez0.099 USDT

Máximo histórico2.7656800746917725,2018-01-07

Menor preço0.0350131599961,2020-03-13

Blockchain públicaETH

