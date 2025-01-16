DUCK
DuckChain is the first consumer layer blockchain on TON, bridges TON with Ethereum (EVM), Bitcoin (BTC), and other ecosystems using Arbitrum Orbit’s robust infrastructure. It offers developers familiar tools to build dApps, migrate applications, and attract liquidity to the Telegram ecosystem. By introducing a unified gas system via Telegram Stars and account abstraction, DuckChain lowers barriers for Web2 users. Users can perform on-chain operations and interact with thousands of dApps directly within Telegram, enjoying a Web3 experience as simple as using a Web2 application. DuckChain’s mission is to make blockchain as intuitive as sending a message on Telegram, transforming it into a super app for 950 million global users.
Nome da criptoDUCK
ClassificaçãoNo.808
Capitalização de mercado$0.00
Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00
Market share%
Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.14%
Fornecimento circulante5,354,878,330
Fornecimento máximo10,000,000,000
Fornecimento total9,454,878,330
Taxa circulante0.5354%
Data de emissão--
O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--
Máximo histórico0.013127834105261482,2025-01-16
Menor preço0.00196542123946365,2025-04-16
Blockchain públicaTONCOIN
Setor
Midias sociais
