DTEC

Dtec Assistant is an intelligent vehicle assistant software with artificial intelligence (AI) that can work on the existing software platform of different classes of vehicles. Thanks to its advanced natural language processing (NLP) model, it enables users to communicate with vehicles as if they were talking to a real person, to control the hardware and applications in the vehicle with voice, and to get information about any subject by chatting thanks to the DtecGPT module. The Dtec assistant is also capable of controlling all IoT (internet of things) devices.

Nome da criptoDTEC

ClassificaçãoNo.1922

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.38%

Fornecimento circulante65,402,326.85243303

Fornecimento máximo450,000,000

Fornecimento total338,415,647.49448

Taxa circulante0.1453%

Data de emissão--

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico0.209790098274572,2024-11-17

Menor preço0.011350206009706468,2025-07-07

Blockchain públicaMATIC

ApresentaçãoDtec Assistant is an intelligent vehicle assistant software with artificial intelligence (AI) that can work on the existing software platform of different classes of vehicles. Thanks to its advanced natural language processing (NLP) model, it enables users to communicate with vehicles as if they were talking to a real person, to control the hardware and applications in the vehicle with voice, and to get information about any subject by chatting thanks to the DtecGPT module. The Dtec assistant is also capable of controlling all IoT (internet of things) devices.

Setor

Midias sociais

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceIsenção de responsabilidade: Os dados fornecidos por cmc e não devem ser considerados como conselhos de investimento.