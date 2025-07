CWEB

Coinweb addresses fundamental problems with current blockchain technology. Coinweb aims to be the first general-purpose blockchain platform to deliver true interoperability for real world usage. To achieve this, we are actively approaching collaboration with traditional businesses. The core building block at the foundation of Coinweb’s unique approach is the InChain architecture. It is the InChain architecture that allows Coinweb dApps to deliver our radical new solutions to fundamental problems. InChain architecture makes it possible to take maximum advantage of blockchain interoperability with fewer tradeoffs. The InChain architecture proves the state of a blockchain in a different way. This has huge implications for the Coinweb platform and dApps. With this new approach, it is possible to retain properties of the underlying chains and dramatically increase the efficiency and usefulness of dApps.

Nome da criptoCWEB

ClassificaçãoNo.1192

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.01%

Fornecimento circulante2,390,404,465.377143

Fornecimento máximo0

Fornecimento total7,606,175,112.76441

Taxa circulante%

Data de emissão--

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico0.2291046336121001,2021-12-30

Menor preço0.002574335781723444,2025-07-08

Blockchain públicaETH

ApresentaçãoCoinweb addresses fundamental problems with current blockchain technology. Coinweb aims to be the first general-purpose blockchain platform to deliver true interoperability for real world usage. To achieve this, we are actively approaching collaboration with traditional businesses. The core building block at the foundation of Coinweb’s unique approach is the InChain architecture. It is the InChain architecture that allows Coinweb dApps to deliver our radical new solutions to fundamental problems. InChain architecture makes it possible to take maximum advantage of blockchain interoperability with fewer tradeoffs. The InChain architecture proves the state of a blockchain in a different way. This has huge implications for the Coinweb platform and dApps. With this new approach, it is possible to retain properties of the underlying chains and dramatically increase the efficiency and usefulness of dApps.

Setor

Midias sociais

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceIsenção de responsabilidade: Os dados fornecidos por cmc e não devem ser considerados como conselhos de investimento.