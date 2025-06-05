CUDIS
Aiming to extend the health-span to 140 years, CUDIS is building the first-ever Longevity protocol, designed to make longevity trackable, personalized, and rewarding. Through the integration of the CUDIS Ring, an AI-powered Longevity Hub, and a blockchain-driven Super App, users gain full ownership of their health data, real-time longevity insights, and economic incentives for optimizing their biological health. CUDIS is building a new longevity ecosystem with realistic and effective products, programs and services with partners around the world.
Nome da criptoCUDIS
ClassificaçãoNo.851
Capitalização de mercado$0,00
Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0,00
Market share%
Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)%2,84
Fornecimento circulante247.500.000
Fornecimento máximo1.000.000.000
Fornecimento total1.000.000.000
Taxa circulante0.2475%
Data de emissão--
O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--
Máximo histórico0.16793938366939262,2025-06-05
Menor preço0.05002430866600899,2025-07-12
Blockchain públicaSOL
Setor
Midias sociais
