CRO
Nome da criptoCRO
ClassificaçãoNo.34
Capitalização de mercado$0.00
Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00
Market share0.0008%
Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.11%
Fornecimento circulante31,147,765,569.546925
Fornecimento máximo100,000,000,000
Fornecimento total97,543,210,869
Taxa circulante0.3114%
Data de emissão--
O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--
Máximo histórico0.9698063798210235,2021-11-24
Menor preço0.0114866815226,2018-12-17
Blockchain públicaETH
ApresentaçãoCrypto.com was founded in 2016 with the goal of accelerating the world’s transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, a place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which reportedly enables users to pay and be paid in crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a team size of 120+. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com
