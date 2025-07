CREO

Creo Engine is a gaming blockchain platform dedicated to game developers worldwide to launch their games, similar to how the Steam store distributes its library of games, we’ve named the platform ‘Creoverse’. Aside from Creoverse, Creo Engine also serves as a game developer aiming to provide the best gaming experience for its players, the games are developed through our in-house studio, ‘Nomina Games’. All games under Creo Engine Ecosystem are connected through the Assets Interchangeability feature. The platform has its in-house developer tools for developers to utilize in onboarding their games to our platform as well. Creo Engine also built a marketplace and a scholarship program for every level of players.

Nome da criptoCREO

ClassificaçãoNo.1617

Capitalização de mercado$0,00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0,00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0,32%

Fornecimento circulante400 026 900

Fornecimento máximo1 000 000 000

Fornecimento total788 886 709

Taxa circulante0.4%

Data de emissão--

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico0.2026071197050018,2024-03-18

Menor preço0.000769553751057268,2023-11-02

Blockchain públicaBSC

