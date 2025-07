BOTTO

Botto is a generative artist governed by the community. Botto creates 350 art pieces a week and presents them to the community. These art pieces are considered a 'round', whereby individual art pieces are denoted as 'fragments'. The community votes on these art fragments. Votes represent individual preferences on what a participant considers to be aesthetically pleasing art. Collectively, votes are used as feedback for Botto's generative algorithm - dictating what direction Botto should take its next round of art pieces. Over time, Botto shall create art guided and governed by the community.

Nome da criptoBOTTO

ClassificaçãoNo.949

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.27%

Fornecimento circulante48,040,431.83062144

Fornecimento máximo100,000,000

Fornecimento total93,872,825.47976364

Taxa circulante0.4804%

Data de emissão--

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico6.940308473361901,2021-11-16

Menor preço0.029699974363140962,2022-11-09

Blockchain públicaETH

Setor

Midias sociais

