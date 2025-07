AR

Arweave is a new blockchain storage platform designed to overcome the scalability, data availability, and cost issues that exist in blockchain data storage. This is also the difference between Arweave and most blockchain storage solutions. Arweave aims to become "the Internet's browsable home network". Arweave uses its native currency Arweave (AR) as an internal exchange medium. Its value comes from the practicality of the network, including submitting information to the Arweave blockchain, rewarding miners for maintaining and protecting the network, and suppressing the spread of spam. For more information of the project, please visit its official website below.

Nome da criptoAR

ClassificaçãoNo.128

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share0.0001%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)104.77%

Fornecimento circulante65,652,466

Fornecimento máximo66,000,000

Fornecimento total65,652,466

Taxa circulante0.9947%

Data de emissão2017-08-01 00:00:00

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico90.94004420870436,2021-11-05

Menor preço0.485449842644,2020-05-27

Blockchain públicaAR

Setor

Midias sociais

