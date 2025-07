ALEX

At ALEX, we build DeFi primitives targeting developers looking to build ecosystem on Bitcoin, enabled by Stacks. As such, we focus on trading, lending and borrowing of crypto assets with Bitcoin as the settlement layer and Stacks as the smart contract layer. At the core of this focus is the automated market making ("AMM") protocol, which allows users to exchange one crypto asset with another trustlessly. Launched in January 2022, we are the biggest DeFi on Bitcoin, bringing your Bitcoin to life.

Nome da criptoALEX

ClassificaçãoNo.1221

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.18%

Fornecimento circulante606,489,877.3

Fornecimento máximo1,000,000,000

Fornecimento total606,489,877.3

Taxa circulante0.6064%

Data de emissão--

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico0.5532965151961868,2024-04-01

Menor preço0.010148279029803798,2025-06-06

Blockchain públicaSTACKS

