AE

Founded in 2016, æternity is an open-source, blockchain-based distributed computing platform that builds on decentralized cryptographic P2P technology. Designed to deliver unmatched productivity, transparent governance, and global scalability, æternity offers blockchain technology with a consensus mechanism that is as efficient and cost-effective as possible. æternity's unique state channel design enables the off-chain verification of data and smart contracts, allowing for all transactions to be independent of each other, thereby increasing transaction speed and scalability while also ensuring increased privacy. æternity’s underlying value token is the AE token, which can be transferred between members and is used to compensate participant nodes for any number of computations performed. All AE token users are allowed to participate in the governance of the aeternity blockchain through a voting process, weighted by the number of tokens each user holds.

Nome da criptoAE

ClassificaçãoNo.1715

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.03%

Fornecimento circulante385,106,897.5

Fornecimento máximo536,306,702

Fornecimento total396,262,883.69932

Taxa circulante0.718%

Data de emissão2016-12-26 00:00:00

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez0.284 USDT

Máximo histórico5.855889797210693,2018-04-29

Menor preço0.006017390370218941,2025-07-14

Blockchain públicaAE

Setor

Midias sociais

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceIsenção de responsabilidade: Os dados fornecidos por cmc e não devem ser considerados como conselhos de investimento.