AEROBUD

AeroBud is inspired by Sage, a rescue dog. It was created through the meme narrative to bring greater awareness to the current situation of animal shelters and rally a community around a token. Its goal is to build a community that can share their love for pets on the Base ecosystem and provide donations to support animal shelters. As a community-driven token, the team is committed to being transparent by publicly sharing all its transactions on its socials. Aerobud has more liquidity than most memes as the team wanted to create a more stable memecoin.

Nome da criptoAEROBUD

ClassificaçãoNo.1019

Capitalização de mercado$0,00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0,00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0,03%

Fornecimento circulante970 000 000

Fornecimento máximo1 000 000 000

Fornecimento total1 000 000 000

Taxa circulante0.97%

Data de emissão--

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico0.07332252107368196,2024-12-07

Menor preço0.000498990731193964,2024-10-03

Blockchain públicaBASE

