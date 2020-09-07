ACH

Founded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a payment solutions provider that seamlessly connects fiat and crypto economies for global consumers, merchants, developers, and institutions. It provides online and offline merchants with convenient acceptance of both fiat and crypto, enables easy onboarding to blockchain ecosystems, and makes web3 services highly accessible. Today, Alchemy Pay is supported in over 70 countries with 300 payment channels, has touchpoints with more than 2 million merchants through partnerships with industry leaders such as Binance, Shopify, NIUM, and QFPay. Alchemy Pay’s token, ACH, is an ERC20 native to the Ethereum blockchain.

Nome da criptoACH

ClassificaçãoNo.223

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.68%

Fornecimento circulante9,261,642,917.357765

Fornecimento máximo10,000,000,000

Fornecimento total9,999,999,999.999989

Taxa circulante0.9261%

Data de emissão2020-09-07 00:00:00

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico0.19750365,2021-08-06

Menor preço0.00133775,2021-07-20

Blockchain públicaETH

