uShark Token Price (USHARK)
The live price of uShark Token (USHARK) today is 0.00003998 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. USHARK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key uShark Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 46.21K USD
- uShark Token price change within the day is -20.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the USHARK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate USHARK price information.
During today, the price change of uShark Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of uShark Token to USD was $ -0.0000175643.
In the past 60 days, the price change of uShark Token to USD was $ -0.0000175643.
In the past 90 days, the price change of uShark Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-20.07%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000175643
|-43.93%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000175643
|-43.93%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of uShark Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.03%
-20.07%
-43.93%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
uShark is an utility token which all token holders can buy products and services with special price, rewards and benefits of all startups that we support and invested with the money we crowdfunding.To democratize the investment market so that anyone can be an early investor in promising startups, revolutionizing the current blockchain crowdfunding and token ecosystem.Ushark is a pioneer in the new way of investing, creating new businesses, and challenging large conventional investment funds.To be the biggest reference in the cryptocurrency market, a benchmark for investments in startups and applications in the real economy.Ushark aims to become analogous to Nasdag's role in the cryptocurrency world. A universal exchange with several companies around the world in angel, pre-seed and seed stages, providing great opportunities for its investors.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 USHARK to AUD
A$0.000063968
|1 USHARK to GBP
￡0.000031984
|1 USHARK to EUR
€0.000037981
|1 USHARK to USD
$0.00003998
|1 USHARK to MYR
RM0.0001755122
|1 USHARK to TRY
₺0.0014296848
|1 USHARK to JPY
¥0.006206895
|1 USHARK to RUB
₽0.0039184398
|1 USHARK to INR
₹0.003460269
|1 USHARK to IDR
Rp0.6448386194
|1 USHARK to PHP
₱0.0023360314
|1 USHARK to EGP
￡E.0.0020077956
|1 USHARK to BRL
R$0.000233883
|1 USHARK to CAD
C$0.0000571714
|1 USHARK to BDT
৳0.004853572
|1 USHARK to NGN
₦0.0620805442
|1 USHARK to UAH
₴0.0016799596
|1 USHARK to VES
Bs0.00227886
|1 USHARK to PKR
Rs0.0111392276
|1 USHARK to KZT
₸0.0206400748
|1 USHARK to THB
฿0.0013469262
|1 USHARK to TWD
NT$0.001313343
|1 USHARK to CHF
Fr0.000035982
|1 USHARK to HKD
HK$0.0003110444
|1 USHARK to MAD
.د.م0.0003998