What is Trustswap (SWAP)

TrustSwap is a new platform designed to help people exchange money securely and reliably. It is an easy way for you and anyone in the world to make safe cryptocurrency transactions together.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Trustswap What is TrustSwap? TrustSwap is a distributed platform, cryptocurrency, and protocol that aims to revolutionize decentralized finance (DeFi). It offers next-generation multi-chain token swaps and other functionalities to solve existing problems in the crypto industry. TrustSwap's primary products include staking, smart locks, and smart swaps, which allow users to wrap any coin or token into an ERC20 token and use it on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform also provides escrow services, making it a trusted middleman in crypto-based financial transactions. What are the key features of TrustSwap? TrustSwap has several key features. It offers a customizable token launchpad that gives users priority access to early-stage startups by staking SWAP tokens. The platform also features SmartLock, which enables automatic digital currency payments and savings transfers. Additionally, TrustSwap introduces SmartSwap, a peer-to-peer trading feature that eliminates the need for a third party like a crypto exchange. Who are the founders of TrustSwap? The founders of TrustSwap are Jeff Kirdeikis and Adam Barlam. Jeff Kirdeikis serves as the CEO of TrustSwap and is also the founder of Uptrennd, a media platform that utilizes blockchain technology. He has a strong presence in the cryptocurrency community and runs a successful cryptocurrency-focused group on Facebook with over 150,000 members. Adam Barlam, on the other hand, is the CTO of TrustSwap. He has extensive experience both within and outside of the blockchain industry. He has previously held key positions at Intel and GoDaddy and is also the developer behind Bravocoin, a review platform where reviews are paid in cryptocurrency. What makes TrustSwap unique compared to other cryptocurrency platforms? TrustSwap is unique compared to other cryptocurrency platforms because it offers a range of innovative features and functionalities. Firstly, TrustSwap allows for customizable transactions, not only in the DeFi space but also for the entire crypto industry. This includes next-generation multi-chain token swaps, solving existing problems with split payments, subscriptions, and cross-chain token swaps. TrustSwap also offers a token launchpad that allows users to customize the release of investor tokens and implement lock-up periods. This gives users priority access to early-stage startups, similar to venture capitalists, creating a fairer investment opportunity for the general public. Additionally, TrustSwap's SmartLock feature enables automatic digital currency payments to be made to children's bank accounts on a set interval, providing a convenient and secure way for parents to manage their children's finances. Furthermore, TrustSwap introduces SmartSwap, which allows for peer-to-peer transactions without the need for a third party, such as a crypto exchange. This feature attracts a fee of up to 0.3% and provides a new twist to over-the-counter trades. How does TrustSwap's token launchpad offering work? TrustSwap's token launchpad offering allows users to become venture capitalists and gain priority access to early-stage startups. By staking SWAP, users can guarantee access to these startups, with larger allocations given to those who stake more SWAP. This offering provides several benefits to users. Firstly, it allows them to invest in promising projects at an early stage, potentially leading to significant returns on their investment. Secondly, staking SWAP provides holders with various rewards, including staking rewards and discounts on transaction fees. Additionally, SWAP holders have a say in the governance of the TrustSwap ecosystem, as they can vote on proposals and allocations from the TrustSwap Foundation fund. Staking SWAP also increases a user's "SwapScore," unlocking free airdrops, guaranteed access, and bonus allocations in the TrustSwap Launchpad. How many TrustSwap (SWAP) coins are currently in circulation? There are currently 100,000,000 TrustSwap (SWAP) coins in circulation. TrustSwap uses a deflationary model by burning 10% of the transaction fees. This means that for every transaction made on the platform, 10% of the SWAP tokens used as fees are permanently removed from circulation, reducing the total supply of SWAP over time. The SWAP token is an essential component of the TrustSwap ecosystem, providing holders with various benefits. Holders have a seat on the governance table and can participate in voting on proposals and allocations from the TrustSwap Foundation fund. SWAP is also used to pay staking rewards and offers a 50% discount on transaction fees when used as the native token. Furthermore, staking SWAP helps stabilize the network and offers rewards. 80% of the fees charged on the platform go to liquidity providers and stakers, while the project keeps 10%. This deflationary model and the various use cases for SWAP contribute to the uniqueness of TrustSwap's ecosystem.

