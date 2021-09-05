ZIG

ZIGChain is the next evolution of Zignaly's vision, emerging as an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain designed to democratize wealth generation. Build innovative wealth generation protocols within our ecosystem, empowering wealth managers to deploy them into accessible investment strategies that democratize financial opportunities. Launched in 2018, Zignaly—an FSCA-licensed social investment platform and top Binance Link Partner—has a robust community of over 600,000 registered users, 30,000 unique $ZIG holders, 100,000 followers on X, and tens of thousands more on Telegram and Discord.

NazwaZIG

PozycjaNo.278

Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

Udział w rynku%

Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)0.21%

Podaż w obiegu1,408,940,795.2396517

Maksymalna podaż1,953,940,796

Całkowita podaż2,000,000,000

Wskaźnik obrotu0.721%

Data wydania--

Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane--

Historyczne maksimum0.2128548,2021-09-05

Najniższa cena0.00431462744251162,2023-07-13

Publiczny blockchainETH

