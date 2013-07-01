XLM

Stellar network is a free, open-source network that connects diverse financial systems and lets anyone build low-cost financial services—payments, savings, loans, insurance—for their community. It is supported by Stellar.org, a Silicon Valley based non-profit organization. The Stellar network enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This inter-connectivity means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks, and more revenue for businesses.

NazwaXLM

PozycjaNo.15

Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

Udział w rynku0.0025%

Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)0.83%

Podaż w obiegu31,146,245,559.02977

Maksymalna podaż50,001,806,812

Całkowita podaż50,001,786,892.81785

Wskaźnik obrotu0.6229%

Data wydania2013-07-01 00:00:00

Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane--

Historyczne maksimum0.9381440281867981,2018-01-04

Najniższa cena0.001227100030519068,2014-11-18

Publiczny blockchainXLM

WprowadzenieStellar network is a free, open-source network that connects diverse financial systems and lets anyone build low-cost financial services—payments, savings, loans, insurance—for their community. It is supported by Stellar.org, a Silicon Valley based non-profit organization. The Stellar network enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This inter-connectivity means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks, and more revenue for businesses.

Sektor

Media społecznościowe

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceZastrzeżenie: Dane dostarcza cmc i nie należy ich traktować jako porady inwestycyjnej.