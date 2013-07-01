XLM
Stellar network is a free, open-source network that connects diverse financial systems and lets anyone build low-cost financial services—payments, savings, loans, insurance—for their community. It is supported by Stellar.org, a Silicon Valley based non-profit organization. The Stellar network enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This inter-connectivity means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks, and more revenue for businesses.
NazwaXLM
PozycjaNo.15
Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00
W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00
Udział w rynku0.0025%
Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)0.83%
Podaż w obiegu31,146,245,559.02977
Maksymalna podaż50,001,806,812
Całkowita podaż50,001,786,892.81785
Wskaźnik obrotu0.6229%
Data wydania2013-07-01 00:00:00
Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane--
Historyczne maksimum0.9381440281867981,2018-01-04
Najniższa cena0.001227100030519068,2014-11-18
Publiczny blockchainXLM
WprowadzenieStellar network is a free, open-source network that connects diverse financial systems and lets anyone build low-cost financial services—payments, savings, loans, insurance—for their community. It is supported by Stellar.org, a Silicon Valley based non-profit organization. The Stellar network enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This inter-connectivity means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks, and more revenue for businesses.
Sektor
Media społecznościowe
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceZastrzeżenie: Dane dostarcza cmc i nie należy ich traktować jako porady inwestycyjnej.