WOO
Wootrade is incubated by the top quantitative fund Kronos Research, which aims to solve the pain points of the diversified liquidity of the cryptocurrency market, and provides sufficient trading depth for users such as exchanges, wallets, and trading institutions with zero fees. At present, Wootrade products have been in operation for nearly one year and have been upgraded to version 2.0. There are more than 10 exchanges and trading institutions connected, including Gate.io, hoo.com, MXC, Oneboat Capital, Genesis Block, etc. A total of over 65,000 end users have used its trading depth through the exchanges cooperating with Wootrade.
NazwaWOO
PozycjaNo.275
Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00
W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00
Udział w rynku%
Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)0.68%
Podaż w obiegu1,913,169,824.037396
Maksymalna podaż0
Całkowita podaż2,213,169,824.037396
Wskaźnik obrotu%
Data wydania2020-10-29 00:00:00
Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane0.02 USDT
Historyczne maksimum2.480697056195773,2021-11-16
Najniższa cena0,2020-10-29
Publiczny blockchainETH
WprowadzenieWootrade is incubated by the top quantitative fund Kronos Research, which aims to solve the pain points of the diversified liquidity of the cryptocurrency market, and provides sufficient trading depth for users such as exchanges, wallets, and trading institutions with zero fees. At present, Wootrade products have been in operation for nearly one year and have been upgraded to version 2.0. There are more than 10 exchanges and trading institutions connected, including Gate.io, hoo.com, MXC, Oneboat Capital, Genesis Block, etc. A total of over 65,000 end users have used its trading depth through the exchanges cooperating with Wootrade.
Sektor
Media społecznościowe
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceZastrzeżenie: Dane dostarcza cmc i nie należy ich traktować jako porady inwestycyjnej.