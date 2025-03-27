WAL

Walrus is a decentralized data storage network for data and rich media content such as large text files, videos, images, and audio. Unlike traditional cloud storage systems that rely on storing full copies of data in centralized servers, Walrus splits data into small pieces and distributes them across multiple nodes globally. By decentralizing this way, Walrus ensures the data remains available quickly, even in the face of failure; if parts of the network go offline, the system can still retrieve complete data.

NazwaWAL

PozycjaNo.96

Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

Udział w rynku0.0002%

Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)4.39%

Podaż w obiegu1,315,416,667

Maksymalna podaż5,000,000,000

Całkowita podaż5,000,000,000

Wskaźnik obrotu0.263%

Data wydania--

Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane--

Historyczne maksimum0.8742222240859585,2025-03-27

Najniższa cena0.35568715943995327,2025-03-27

Publiczny blockchainSUI

Sektor

Media społecznościowe

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceZastrzeżenie: Dane dostarcza cmc i nie należy ich traktować jako porady inwestycyjnej.