V SYSTEMS is a blockchain infrastructure provider with a focus on database and cloud services. Led by Chief architect Sunny King, the inventor of Proof of Stake consensus, the V SYSTEMS blockchain aims to create a scalable, high performance, secure and holders driving underlying infrastructure platform for blockchain database through his new innovation - Supernode Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus algorithm. The V SYSTEMS blockchain platform aims to deliver decentralized cloud database technology with high scalability, finality, durability and performance that is practically resistant to 51% attack. The network can also support efficient and agile development of a vast variety of applications including finance (DeFi), entertainment, social media and many more.

NazwaVSYS

PozycjaNo.1970

Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

Udział w rynku%

Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)0.01%

Podaż w obiegu3,417,316,900

Maksymalna podaż0

Całkowita podaż5,425,924,313

Wskaźnik obrotu%

Data wydania2019-01-18 00:00:00

Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane0.0265 USDT

Historyczne maksimum0.297542300258,2019-07-29

Najniższa cena0.00027306325624907,2025-05-30

Publiczny blockchainVSYS

