TREAT
Meet Treat, the final token in the wildly popular Shiba Inu Ecosystem, designed to give transactional rewards and access to over 30 pieces of advanced technology that serve as the operating system of the Shiba Network State. These cutting-edge innovations include, Defi innovations, Karna, Aura, Reputation, Decentralized Identity, AI agentic frameworks, Fully Homomorphic Encryption, and immersive elements within Shiba Inu’s Metaverse, to name just a few. Beyond its role in technology enablement, Treat also serves as a governance token, steering the Shiba Network State’s innovation and marketing strategies. In doing so, it cements Shiba Inu’s status as far more than a meme coin—revealing it as one of the world’s most influential brands and a true technology powerhouse.
NazwaTREAT
PozycjaNo.3362
Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00
W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00
Udział w rynku%
Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)0.00%
Podaż w obiegu0
Maksymalna podaż0
Całkowita podaż10,000,000,000
Wskaźnik obrotu%
Data wydania--
Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane--
Historyczne maksimum0.019750864633969658,2025-01-25
Najniższa cena0.002142936003770816,2025-05-30
Publiczny blockchainETH
Sektor
Media społecznościowe
