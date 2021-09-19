TRAVA
TRAVA is the world’s first decentralized marketplace for cross-chain lending. While existing approaches provide only one or a few lending pools with their own parameters such as borrow/supply interest rate, liquidation threshold, Loan-to-Value ratio, or a limited list of exchangeable cryptocurrencies, TRAVA offers a flexible mechanism in which users can create and manage their own lending pools to start a lending business. TRAVA also offers the credit score function based on financial data on-chain analysis as a useful tool that reduces risk and increases profits for all users. Now, we have already deployed our lending pool on BSC and on Fantom network. In the future, we plan to expand our lending platform to other networks: Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche,... to build up a comprehensive solution for cross-chain lending.
NazwaTRAVA
PozycjaNo.2373
Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00
W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00
Udział w rynku%
Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)0.00%
Podaż w obiegu3,999,876,186.836227
Maksymalna podaż5,000,000,000
Całkowita podaż4,745,402,992.914396
Wskaźnik obrotu0.7999%
Data wydania--
Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane--
Historyczne maksimum0.04662123961816,2021-09-19
Najniższa cena0.000082326110157653,2025-05-29
Publiczny blockchainBSC
Sektor
Media społecznościowe
