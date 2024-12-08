SUPRA
Supra is a MultiVM Layer 1 starting with MoveVM. Clocking in 500,000 TPS throughput on 300 globally distributed nodes with sub-second consensus latency, Supra is building the world's first vertically integrated, all-in-one blockchain. With native oracle price feeds, onchain randomness, cross-chain communication, and automation, as well as EVM and SolanaVM support coming soon; Supra provides developers everything they need on a unified platform to build Super dApps.
NazwaSUPRA
PozycjaNo.484
Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00
W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00
Udział w rynku%
Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)0.03%
Podaż w obiegu13,884,629,169.845306
Maksymalna podaż100,000,000,000
Całkowita podaż79,835,934,226.6122
Wskaźnik obrotu0.1388%
Data wydania--
Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane--
Historyczne maksimum0.07345197583389378,2024-12-08
Najniższa cena0.003851556430267199,2025-04-24
Publiczny blockchainSUPRA
Sektor
Media społecznościowe
