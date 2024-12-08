SUPRA

Supra is a MultiVM Layer 1 starting with MoveVM. Clocking in 500,000 TPS throughput on 300 globally distributed nodes with sub-second consensus latency, Supra is building the world's first vertically integrated, all-in-one blockchain. With native oracle price feeds, onchain randomness, cross-chain communication, and automation, as well as EVM and SolanaVM support coming soon; Supra provides developers everything they need on a unified platform to build Super dApps.

NazwaSUPRA

PozycjaNo.484

Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

Udział w rynku%

Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)0.03%

Podaż w obiegu13,884,629,169.845306

Maksymalna podaż100,000,000,000

Całkowita podaż79,835,934,226.6122

Wskaźnik obrotu0.1388%

Data wydania--

Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane--

Historyczne maksimum0.07345197583389378,2024-12-08

Najniższa cena0.003851556430267199,2025-04-24

Publiczny blockchainSUPRA

Sektor

Media społecznościowe

