SOSO
SoSoValue is an AI-powered investment and research platform that combines the efficiency of CeFi with the transparency of DeFi, addressing challenges like information overload and cross-chain asset management in the cryptocurrency market. The platform consists of two key components: AI Crypto Market Research Tool: Aggregates and analyzes vast amounts of data to deliver clear, actionable market insights. Decentralized SSI Protocol: Built on the EVM, it offers a low-barrier, high-efficiency portfolio management solution, overcoming traditional obstacles like high fees, slow settlements, and restricted market access. By integrating the strengths of CeFi and DeFi, SoSoValue enhances investment decision-making, streamlines wealth management, and helps investors capitalize on market growth opportunities.
NazwaSOSO
PozycjaNo.488
Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0,00
W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0,00
Udział w rynku%
Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)%4,84
Podaż w obiegu115.133.243
Maksymalna podaż1.000.000.000
Całkowita podaż1.000.000.000
Wskaźnik obrotu0.1151%
Data wydania--
Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane--
Historyczne maksimum0.7679497730144123,2025-03-02
Najniższa cena0.40019133860559203,2025-03-06
Publiczny blockchainETH
Sektor
Media społecznościowe
