SAND

The Sandbox is a virtual world where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences in the Ethereum blockchain using SAND, the platform’s utility token. As a player, you can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. The Sandbox has secured over 50 partnerships including Atari, Crypto Kitties, and Shaun the Sheep to build a fun, creative “play-to-earn” Gaming platform, owned and made by players. The Sandbox aims to bring blockchain into mainstream gaming, attracting both crypto and non-crypto game enthusiasts by offering the advantages of true-ownership, digital scarcity, monetization capabilities, and interoperability.

NazwaSAND

PozycjaNo.94

Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0,00

W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0,00

Udział w rynku0.0002%

Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)3,76%

Podaż w obiegu2 538 289 190,2233224

Maksymalna podaż0

Całkowita podaż3 000 000 000

Wskaźnik obrotu%

Data wydania2020-08-14 00:00:00

Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane--

Historyczne maksimum8.442061299949462,2021-11-25

Najniższa cena0.02893886,2020-11-04

Publiczny blockchainETH

Sektor

Media społecznościowe

