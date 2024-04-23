SAFE
Safe includes a full stack of account abstraction infrastructure and the industry-standard multi-sig wallet. The project is focused on making every Ethereum account a smart account and enabling new use cases like AI, Staking, Gaming, SocialFi, DeFi, and Payments to flourish with gasless transactions, easy face-ID like logins, onramps, recovery, and more.
NazwaSAFE
PozycjaNo.157
Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00
W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00
Udział w rynku0.0001%
Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)28.77%
Podaż w obiegu593,656,410
Maksymalna podaż1,000,000,000
Całkowita podaż1,000,000,000
Wskaźnik obrotu0.5936%
Data wydania--
Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane--
Historyczne maksimum3.7927473956184823,2024-04-23
Najniższa cena0.35536933804073645,2025-03-11
Publiczny blockchainETH
