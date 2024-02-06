RIB

Ribus’s Real Estate Superapp project is a revolutionary platform that integrates the real estate market with blockchain and NFT technology, aiming to redefine how we interact with property and real estate investments. Focused on innovation, transparency, and security, the super app offers a unique experience in property ownership and investment, enabling the acquisition of property and timeshare NFTs, as well as participation in real ventures. With integrated real estate services, they provide smooth and efficient transactions, along with opportunities for passive income through tokens derived from real estate receivables. Their commitment is to democratize access to real estate investment, making it accessible to a wider audience, and providing an innovative and stable means for value growth in the cryptocurrency universe.

NazwaRIB

PozycjaNo.5521

Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0,00

W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0,00

Udział w rynku%

Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)0,00%

Podaż w obiegu0

Maksymalna podaż300.000.000

Całkowita podaż295.510.000

Wskaźnik obrotu0%

Data wydania--

Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane--

Historyczne maksimum0.1210085728693882,2024-02-06

Najniższa cena0.004159623286186239,2024-08-06

Publiczny blockchainMATIC

Sektor

Media społecznościowe

