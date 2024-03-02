QUBIC

Qubic is pioneering AI technology by integrating its Layer 1 Useful Proof of Work (uPoW) network with an open-source AI framework. This robust platform supports feeless transactions and features high-speed smart contracts, capable of processing up to 40 million transfers per second (TPS), underpinned by a quorum-based consensus mechanism. Founded by Sergey Ivancheglo, also known as come-from-beyond and a cofounder of IOTA and NXT, Qubic leverages extensive CPU and GPU resources through AI miners. Our goal is to democratize access to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), redefining the role of AI in everyday technology.

NazwaQUBIC

PozycjaNo.257

Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

Udział w rynku%

Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)0.00%

Podaż w obiegu119,722,471,854,016

Maksymalna podaż200,000,000,000,000

Całkowita podaż145,911,774,320,634

Wskaźnik obrotu0.5986%

Data wydania--

Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane--

Historyczne maksimum0.000012442382025341,2024-03-02

Najniższa cena0.000000701200267208,2025-03-10

Publiczny blockchainQUBIC

Sektor

Media społecznościowe

