PIB

Pibble is a coin used as a key currency on the P2E (Play to Earn) game platform "Play Meta," which was launched earlier this year. As various game companies, including Pibble's own P2E Game Bomul-planet, are scheduled to be operated in PlayMeta in the future, PIBLE's demand is expected to grow rapidly. In February, Pibble also signed a business agreement with Netmarble, one of the largest game companies in Korea, in areas such as blockchain, defi, and NFT.

NazwaPIB

PozycjaNo.1065

Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

Udział w rynku%

Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)0.00%

Podaż w obiegu24,150,500,892.670006

Maksymalna podaż30,000,000,000

Całkowita podaż29,696,500,892.670006

Wskaźnik obrotu0.805%

Data wydania--

Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane--

Historyczne maksimum292.4109226098197,2021-11-29

Najniższa cena0.000056931377751,2020-05-07

Publiczny blockchainKLAY

WprowadzeniePibble is a coin used as a key currency on the P2E (Play to Earn) game platform "Play Meta," which was launched earlier this year. As various game companies, including Pibble's own P2E Game Bomul-planet, are scheduled to be operated in PlayMeta in the future, PIBLE's demand is expected to grow rapidly. In February, Pibble also signed a business agreement with Netmarble, one of the largest game companies in Korea, in areas such as blockchain, defi, and NFT.

Sektor

Media społecznościowe

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceZastrzeżenie: Dane dostarcza cmc i nie należy ich traktować jako porady inwestycyjnej.