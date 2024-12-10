PEAQ

peaq is leading a global infrastructure revolution, empowering people to own and earn from the physical infrastructure they use, such as mobility, energy, and connectivity. peaq is a layer-1 blockchain designed to be the go-to backbone for the Machine Economy, now known as DePIN. It is home to more than 50 applications in 21 industries and to the 2,000,000+ devices, vehicles, machines, and robots (Machine RWAs) that run on them. peaq serves as permissionless, borderless digital infrastructure for increasingly intelligent machines to serve all of humanity – the 100%, not just the 1% – democratizing abundance in the Age of AI and job automation.

NazwaPEAQ

PozycjaNo.360

Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

Udział w rynku%

Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)0.80%

Podaż w obiegu893,059,262.9933728

Maksymalna podaż0

Całkowita podaż4,277,477,843.6796036

Wskaźnik obrotu%

Data wydania--

Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane--

Historyczne maksimum0.7533827025580973,2024-12-10

Najniższa cena0.0944989658924151,2025-03-13

Publiczny blockchainPEAQEVM

Wprowadzeniepeaq is leading a global infrastructure revolution, empowering people to own and earn from the physical infrastructure they use, such as mobility, energy, and connectivity. peaq is a layer-1 blockchain designed to be the go-to backbone for the Machine Economy, now known as DePIN. It is home to more than 50 applications in 21 industries and to the 2,000,000+ devices, vehicles, machines, and robots (Machine RWAs) that run on them. peaq serves as permissionless, borderless digital infrastructure for increasingly intelligent machines to serve all of humanity – the 100%, not just the 1% – democratizing abundance in the Age of AI and job automation.

Sektor

Media społecznościowe

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceZastrzeżenie: Dane dostarcza cmc i nie należy ich traktować jako porady inwestycyjnej.