PEAQ

peaq is leading a global infrastructure revolution, empowering people to own and earn from the physical infrastructure they use, such as mobility, energy, and connectivity. peaq is a layer-1 blockchain designed to be the go-to backbone for the Machine Economy, now known as DePIN. It is home to more than 50 applications in 21 industries and to the 2,000,000+ devices, vehicles, machines, and robots (Machine RWAs) that run on them. peaq serves as permissionless, borderless digital infrastructure for increasingly intelligent machines to serve all of humanity – the 100%, not just the 1% – democratizing abundance in the Age of AI and job automation.

NazwaPEAQ

PozycjaNo.360

Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

Udział w rynku%

Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)0.80%

Podaż w obiegu893,059,262.9933728

Maksymalna podaż0

Całkowita podaż4,277,477,843.6796036

Wskaźnik obrotu%

Data wydania--

Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane--

Historyczne maksimum0.7533827025580973,2024-12-10

Najniższa cena0.0944989658924151,2025-03-13

Publiczny blockchainPEAQEVM

Wprowadzeniepeaq is leading a global infrastructure revolution, empowering people to own and earn from the physical infrastructure they use, such as mobility, energy, and connectivity. peaq is a layer-1 blockchain designed to be the go-to backbone for the Machine Economy, now known as DePIN. It is home to more than 50 applications in 21 industries and to the 2,000,000+ devices, vehicles, machines, and robots (Machine RWAs) that run on them. peaq serves as permissionless, borderless digital infrastructure for increasingly intelligent machines to serve all of humanity – the 100%, not just the 1% – democratizing abundance in the Age of AI and job automation.

Sektor

Media społecznościowe

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceZastrzeżenie: Dane dostarcza cmc i nie należy ich traktować jako porady inwestycyjnej.

MEXC to najprostsza droga do krypto. Poznaj czołową światową giełdę kryptowalut do kupowania, handlowania i zarabiania na krypto. Handluj Bitcoinem BTC, Ethereum ETH i ponad 3000 altcoinów.
Szukaj
Ulubione
PEAQ/USDT
peaq network
----
--
Maksimum 24h
--
Minimum 24h
--
Wolumen 24h (PEAQ)
--
Kwota 24h (USDT)
--
Wykres
Info
Księga zleceń
Transakcje rynkowe
Księga zleceń
Transakcje rynkowe
Księga zleceń
Transakcje rynkowe
Transakcje rynkowe
Spot
Otwarte zlecenia（0）
Historia zleceń
Historia transakcji
Otwarte pozycje (0)
MEXC to najprostsza droga do krypto. Poznaj czołową światową giełdę kryptowalut do kupowania, handlowania i zarabiania na krypto. Handluj Bitcoinem BTC, Ethereum ETH i ponad 3000 altcoinów.
PEAQ/USDT
peaq network
--
--‎--
Maksimum 24h
--
Minimum 24h
--
Wolumen 24h (PEAQ)
--
Kwota 24h (USDT)
--
Wykres
Księga zleceń
Transakcje rynkowe
Info
Otwarte zlecenia（0）
Historia zleceń
Historia transakcji
Otwarte pozycje (0)
network_iconSieć nieprawidłowa
Linia 1
Obsługa Klienta online
Loading...