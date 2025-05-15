NXPC
NXPC is the foundational token of the MapleStory Universe ecosystem, designed to capture and represent the value of both in-game activity and broader ecosystem growth. It serves multiple roles: as a utility token used for transaction fees within the Layer 1 network, as a medium of exchange for acquiring NFT item baskets, and as a reserve asset for NESO—the game currency pegged to NXPC. Players convert NXPC to NESO for item upgrades, while creators receive NXPC as incentives for generating value, following a transparent, halving-based distribution model.
NazwaNXPC
PozycjaNo.172
Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00
W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00
Udział w rynku0.0001%
Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)139.49%
Podaż w obiegu173,294,248
Maksymalna podaż1,000,000,000
Całkowita podaż1,000,000,000
Wskaźnik obrotu0.1732%
Data wydania--
Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane--
Historyczne maksimum3.8393480388979015,2025-05-15
Najniższa cena1.3746442419808618,2025-05-31
Publiczny blockchainAVAX_CCHAIN
Sektor
Media społecznościowe
