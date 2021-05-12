LAT

PlatON, initiated and driven by the LatticeX Foundation, is a next-generation Internet infrastructure protocol based on the fundamental properties of blockchain and supported by the privacy-preserving computation network, with “computing interoperability” as its core feature. By building a computing system assembled by Verifiable Computing, Secure Multi-Party Computing, Zero-Knowledge Proof, Homomorphic Encryption and other cryptographic algorithms and blockchain technology, PlatON provides a public infrastructure in open source architecture for global artificial intelligence, distributed application developers, data providers and various organizations, communities and individuals with computing needs.

NazwaLAT

PozycjaNo.730

Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0,00

W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0,00

Udział w rynku%

Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)0,07%

Podaż w obiegu6 590 911 996,554211

Maksymalna podaż0

Całkowita podaż10 250 000 000

Wskaźnik obrotu%

Data wydania2021-05-12 00:00:00

Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane--

Historyczne maksimum0.89407158,2021-05-12

Najniższa cena0.000119769693151375,2024-09-29

Publiczny blockchainLAT

Sektor

Media społecznościowe

Zastrzeżenie: Dane dostarcza cmc i nie należy ich traktować jako porady inwestycyjnej.

