LAT
PlatON, initiated and driven by the LatticeX Foundation, is a next-generation Internet infrastructure protocol based on the fundamental properties of blockchain and supported by the privacy-preserving computation network, with “computing interoperability” as its core feature. By building a computing system assembled by Verifiable Computing, Secure Multi-Party Computing, Zero-Knowledge Proof, Homomorphic Encryption and other cryptographic algorithms and blockchain technology, PlatON provides a public infrastructure in open source architecture for global artificial intelligence, distributed application developers, data providers and various organizations, communities and individuals with computing needs.
NazwaLAT
PozycjaNo.730
Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0,00
W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0,00
Udział w rynku%
Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)0,07%
Podaż w obiegu6 590 911 996,554211
Maksymalna podaż0
Całkowita podaż10 250 000 000
Wskaźnik obrotu%
Data wydania2021-05-12 00:00:00
Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane--
Historyczne maksimum0.89407158,2021-05-12
Najniższa cena0.000119769693151375,2024-09-29
Publiczny blockchainLAT
Sektor
Media społecznościowe
