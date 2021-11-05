IMX

Immutable X is the first layer two (L2) scaling solution for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Ethereum, with instant trading, massive scalability and zero gas fees for minting and trading, all without compromising user or asset security. Immutable X is the most technically advanced solution for NFT scaling ever built, developed with StarkWare’s powerful STARK prover and rollup technology. The IMX token is the native ERC20 utility token of the Immutable X protocol, which users can earn by conducting pro-network activities such as trading, and which can be used to pay fees, perform governance or stake on the protocol.

NazwaIMX

PozycjaNo.72

Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

Udział w rynku0.0002%

Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)2.39%

Podaż w obiegu1,841,869,206.3898141

Maksymalna podaż2,000,000,000

Całkowita podaż2,000,000,000

Wskaźnik obrotu0.9209%

Data wydania--

Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane--

Historyczne maksimum9.49739338704633,2021-11-26

Najniższa cena0,2021-11-05

Publiczny blockchainETH

Sektor

Media społecznościowe

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceZastrzeżenie: Dane dostarcza cmc i nie należy ich traktować jako porady inwestycyjnej.