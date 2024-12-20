HSK

HSK is the platform token of HashKey Group, and will be used across all HashKey businesses, covering global licensed exchanges, investment and asset management, tokenization, infrastructure services, and more. Additionally, HSK is the native token and gas token of HashKey Chain, an L2 public chain, empowering long-term growth of the ecosystem.

NazwaHSK

PozycjaNo.542

Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

Udział w rynku%

Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)1.48%

Podaż w obiegu132,500,000

Maksymalna podaż1,000,000,000

Całkowita podaż1,000,000,000

Wskaźnik obrotu0.1325%

Data wydania--

Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane--

Historyczne maksimum2.587574787960956,2024-12-20

Najniższa cena0.32897770498658296,2025-04-16

Publiczny blockchainETH

WprowadzenieHSK is the platform token of HashKey Group, and will be used across all HashKey businesses, covering global licensed exchanges, investment and asset management, tokenization, infrastructure services, and more. Additionally, HSK is the native token and gas token of HashKey Chain, an L2 public chain, empowering long-term growth of the ecosystem.

Sektor

Media społecznościowe

Zastrzeżenie: Dane dostarcza cmc i nie należy ich traktować jako porady inwestycyjnej.

HSK/USDT
HashKey Platform
----
--
Maksimum 24h
--
Minimum 24h
--
Wolumen 24h (HSK)
--
Kwota 24h (USDT)
--
