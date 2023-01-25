HILO

HILO is the go-to platform for users who track market trends, analyze sentiments, make predictions, swap tokens, buy, sell, and vote on key decisions. It offers a dynamic space for creating, sharing, and engaging with the community, giving access to advanced tools and leveraging the power of the oracle for data validation. In addition to analytics, HILO adds an element of entertainment with gambling features, interactive games, and Telegram bots. Whether users are testing their luck, participating in games, or utilizing the Telegram bots, HILO ensures there’s always something engaging to explore.

NazwaHILO

PozycjaNo.4508

Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

Udział w rynku%

Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)0.00%

Podaż w obiegu0

Maksymalna podaż150,000,000

Całkowita podaż150,000,000

Wskaźnik obrotu0%

Data wydania--

Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane--

Historyczne maksimum0.3723339334164111,2023-11-09

Najniższa cena0.002333833065740739,2023-01-25

Publiczny blockchainETH

Sektor

Media społecznościowe

Zastrzeżenie: Dane dostarcza cmc i nie należy ich traktować jako porady inwestycyjnej.

