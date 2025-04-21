EPT

Balance is a next-gen AI+Web3 protocol and framework for social and gaming, seamlessly integrating AI technology, blockchain technology, and decentralized applications. By combining AI Agents (intelligent, adaptive digital companions) with Key Nodes, which govern and secure the network, Balance enables a highly interactive, decentralized ecosystem for entertainment, productivity, and beyond.

NazwaEPT

PozycjaNo.837

Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

Udział w rynku%

Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)1.89%

Podaż w obiegu2,442,518,929

Maksymalna podaż10,000,000,000

Całkowita podaż9,999,999,990

Wskaźnik obrotu0.2442%

Data wydania--

Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane--

Historyczne maksimum0.061734272639565727,2025-04-21

Najniższa cena0.007516907948050062,2025-05-08

Publiczny blockchainETH

WprowadzenieBalance is a next-gen AI+Web3 protocol and framework for social and gaming, seamlessly integrating AI technology, blockchain technology, and decentralized applications. By combining AI Agents (intelligent, adaptive digital companions) with Key Nodes, which govern and secure the network, Balance enables a highly interactive, decentralized ecosystem for entertainment, productivity, and beyond.

Sektor

Media społecznościowe

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceZastrzeżenie: Dane dostarcza cmc i nie należy ich traktować jako porady inwestycyjnej.