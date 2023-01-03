ALEX

At ALEX, we build DeFi primitives targeting developers looking to build ecosystem on Bitcoin, enabled by Stacks. As such, we focus on trading, lending and borrowing of crypto assets with Bitcoin as the settlement layer and Stacks as the smart contract layer. At the core of this focus is the automated market making ("AMM") protocol, which allows users to exchange one crypto asset with another trustlessly. Launched in January 2022, we are the biggest DeFi on Bitcoin, bringing your Bitcoin to life.

NazwaALEX

PozycjaNo.780

Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

Udział w rynku%

Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)0.16%

Podaż w obiegu606,489,877.3

Maksymalna podaż1,000,000,000

Całkowita podaż606,489,877.3

Wskaźnik obrotu0.6064%

Data wydania--

Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane--

Historyczne maksimum0.5532965151961868,2024-04-01

Najniższa cena0.011287877177869637,2023-01-03

Publiczny blockchainSTACKS

WprowadzenieAt ALEX, we build DeFi primitives targeting developers looking to build ecosystem on Bitcoin, enabled by Stacks. As such, we focus on trading, lending and borrowing of crypto assets with Bitcoin as the settlement layer and Stacks as the smart contract layer. At the core of this focus is the automated market making ("AMM") protocol, which allows users to exchange one crypto asset with another trustlessly. Launched in January 2022, we are the biggest DeFi on Bitcoin, bringing your Bitcoin to life.

Sektor

Media społecznościowe

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceZastrzeżenie: Dane dostarcza cmc i nie należy ich traktować jako porady inwestycyjnej.

MEXC to najprostsza droga do krypto. Poznaj czołową światową giełdę kryptowalut do kupowania, handlowania i zarabiania na krypto. Handluj Bitcoinem BTC, Ethereum ETH i ponad 3000 altcoinów.
Szukaj
Ulubione
ALEX/USDT
ALEX Lab
----
--
Maksimum 24h
--
Minimum 24h
--
Wolumen 24h (ALEX)
--
Kwota 24h (USDT)
--
Wykres
Info
Księga zleceń
Transakcje rynkowe
Księga zleceń
Transakcje rynkowe
Księga zleceń
Transakcje rynkowe
Transakcje rynkowe
Spot
Otwarte zlecenia（0）
Historia zleceń
Historia transakcji
Otwarte pozycje (0)
MEXC to najprostsza droga do krypto. Poznaj czołową światową giełdę kryptowalut do kupowania, handlowania i zarabiania na krypto. Handluj Bitcoinem BTC, Ethereum ETH i ponad 3000 altcoinów.
ALEX/USDT
ALEX Lab
--
--‎--
Maksimum 24h
--
Minimum 24h
--
Wolumen 24h (ALEX)
--
Kwota 24h (USDT)
--
Wykres
Księga zleceń
Transakcje rynkowe
Info
Otwarte zlecenia（0）
Historia zleceń
Historia transakcji
Otwarte pozycje (0)
network_iconSieć nieprawidłowa
Linia 1
Obsługa Klienta online
Loading...