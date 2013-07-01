XLM
Stellar network is a free, open-source network that connects diverse financial systems and lets anyone build low-cost financial services—payments, savings, loans, insurance—for their community. It is supported by Stellar.org, a Silicon Valley based non-profit organization. The Stellar network enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This inter-connectivity means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks, and more revenue for businesses.
NaamXLM
PositieNo.15
Marktkapitalisatie$0.00
Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0.00
Marktaandeel0.0025%
Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)0.83%
Circulerende voorraad31,146,245,559.02977
Maximale voorraad50,001,806,812
Totale voorraad50,001,786,892.81785
Circulatiesnelheid0.6229%
Uitgiftedatum2013-07-01 00:00:00
De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven--
Hoogste prijs ooit0.9381440281867981,2018-01-04
Laagste prijs0.001227100030519068,2014-11-18
Publieke blockchainXLM
InleidingStellar network is a free, open-source network that connects diverse financial systems and lets anyone build low-cost financial services—payments, savings, loans, insurance—for their community. It is supported by Stellar.org, a Silicon Valley based non-profit organization. The Stellar network enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This inter-connectivity means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks, and more revenue for businesses.
Sector
Sociale media
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: De door cmc verstrekte gegevens mogen niet worden beschouwd als beleggingsadvies.